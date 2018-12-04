Factory nightclub could be stripped of licence after bouncers' violent attack on St Helens starlet

A Manchester nightclub could be stripped of its licence as councillors gather for an "emergency" meeting.



The future of Factory nightclub hangs in the balance after a video emerged yesterday of bouncers attacking a group of teens.

Saints Academy player Joe Sharratt suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition after the incident outside Factory nightclub at the weekend.



The incident went viral after mobile phone footage of the incident was shared on social media. Joe is seen to be punched to the ground, where he remained unconscious while as many as eight other bouncers continue to throw punches at his friend.

Pat Karney, councillor for Harpurhey and Collyhurst, has since announced that the licensing committee will meet to discuss the incident.

In a Tweet he said: "An emergency licensing committee will be held Wednesday to review the licence. The club owners will be summoned in. We are working closely with GMP."

Joe Sharratt remains in hospital

Yesterday, nightclub bosses confirmed they had terminated their contract with Professional Security, the firm which employed the bouncers.

Shortly after, the company revealed that all of the doormen involved have been sacked.