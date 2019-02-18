Engagement ring and watch stolen in St Helens burglary

Police are investigating a burglary at a house on Grantham Crescent, St Helens where a number of sentimental items were stolen



The incident is reported to have happened on Sunday, February 17 between 10.30am and 12.20pm when an unknown offender/s gained access to the house by reportedly smashing the conservatory window.

The offender/s made an untidy search of the victim’s home where a number of sentimental items are reported to be missing including an engagement ring and watch.

Officers have analysed CCTV and carried out forensic analysis but are continuing to urge anyone that witnessed the incident or someone acting suspiciously to get in touch.

Inspector Neil Birkett said: “The victim, who is in her 60s, has been left feeling extremely concerned for her safety and like us, would like anyone with information to get in touch to help return her jewellery.

“Anyone with info should call 101, DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously quoting 19100056763.”