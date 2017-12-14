Employees held at gunpoint during robbery

An armed man held employees at gun point during a robbery at a shop in Billinge.



Shortly after 10.50pm on Tuesday (December 5), police were called to reports of an armed robbery at One Stop on Upholland Road in Billinge.



The offender entered the store with his face covered and approached the tills before holding a gun to the employees and demanding cash.



The robber then fled with a quantity of cash in the direction of Crank Road.



Nobody was injured during the robbery.



Police have released CCTV footage of the incident and are appealing for anyone with any information.



Detective Constable Brian Johnston, of GMP’s Wigan borough, said: “The audacity this man had shown by walking in with a gun and demanding cash is appalling and has understanding left the employees very shaken.



“No-one should be made to feel unsafe in their place of work and we are investigating several lines of enquiry to find the man responsible.



“I appreciate this happened late in the evening and from the CCTV the area looks fairly quiet, but I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to get in touch.



“I would also urge anyone that has any information that could assist our investigation to please contact police.”



Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference number 2441 of 05/12/2017, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

The robber points a handgun at a shop worker