Elderly man robbed in St Helens

An elderly man was robbed in St Helens in an incident being investigated by police.



Officers are appealing for information after the victim was assaulted by a man who then made off with a bag containing cash.

Other news: Hundreds of cannabis plants found at St Helens house



The incident happened on Hardshaw Street at around 12.20pm on Friday June 8.

Two brave members of the public who witnessed the incident chased the offender, recovering some of the victims’ cash, before he got away in the direction of Parade Street.

The have-a-go-heroes were praised by Merseyside Police.

The offender is described as a white male of slim build, wearing a cap, T-shirt and shorts. The victim received treatment for minor injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Sephton said: "I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or a man fitting the description of the offender, to please get in touch.

"This happened to a vulnerable victim in a busy street at a busy time of day and I am sure someone must have some information to assist the investigation.

"I would also like to thank and acknowledge the bravery of the two men that assisted the victim and recovered some of his money,

"I am sure he is incredibly grateful. I can reassure the public that we are doing everything we can to trace and arrest the offender."

CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing and officers were in the area to provide reassurance yesterday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 0151 777 6011, ring 101 with reference number 415, or speak to independent charity CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.