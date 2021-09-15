Dispersal zone introduced in Prescot

The Dispersal Zone covers the area bounded in the map by Shaw Lane, Thomas Drive, Brookside Road, Molyneux Drive, Saunders Avenue and Bryer Road.

The order runs from 7pm today until 6.59pm on Friday, September 17, and officers will be in the area to provide a visible presence and deal with any incidents.

The order comes under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour & Policing Act 2014, which gives police officers and police community support traffic officers powers to direct people they suspect are causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance or anti-social behaviour to members of the public to leave a designated area and not return for up to 48 hours.

Under the legislation, officers have the power to seize any item used in the commission of anti-social behaviour.

Should a person who has previously been directed to leave the area return, an offence would be committed, which they may ultimately be arrested for.

Community Inspector Peter Rexwinkel said: “We’re introducing this Dispersal Zone as an extra response to support members of the public and businesses, who have reported youths gathering in the area and causing disorder and intimidation to local businesses and residents.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated and extra officers will remain in the area to disperse any groups causing such issues, and to provide reassurance to the vast majority of law-abiding people in the community.

“Such action isn’t about bothering anyone going about their daily business, or preventing young people from meeting with friends. It’s simply about taking action to stop reckless acts of anti-social behaviour committed by a minority of people to make sure that everyone can feel safe where they live.

“Rest assured, you can pass any information about anti-social behaviour in your community to us and we will take action.”