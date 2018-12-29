Detectives quiz man in murder inquiry

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the unexplained death of a woman.

The 37-year-old from Wigan has been taken to a police station to be interviewed following the death of a woman in St Helens on Friday.

Emergency services were called to a house on Hammond Street, in St Helens, shortly after 7pm yesterday to reports a 46-year-old woman had been found dead in the property.

She was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The victim has been formally identified and next of kin have been informed, but she has not been named publicly by the police.

A Home Office post-mortem examination will take place to establish the cause of her death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

Police officers remain at the scene carrying out house-to-house and forensic enquiries.