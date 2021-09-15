Crimestoppers thanks public for help with unsolved murder and continues to appeal for information

Do you have any information?

A reward of up to £10,000 was offered for information that could lead to the arrest and charge of the individual who carried out the murder.

Since the appeal on August 6, the charity has received a number of anonymous reports, but would still like to hear from the public who may have important information.

Julie disappeared from Liverpool city centre on August 5 in 1994. She was last seen alive at the back of the Royal Liverpool University Hospital whilst talking to a man who was white and believed to be aged in his 20s or 30s.

Sadly, her naked body was discovered the following day in a field close to a lay-by in Rainford, St Helens. She was 23 years old. Despite numerous appeals and enquiries into various leads, her murderer has never been found.

To support Merseyside Police with their investigation, the independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information they exclusively receive – either online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555 111 - that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people linked to Julie’s murder.

Gary Murray, North West Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “We would like to thank all those who have contacted our charity with information about Julie’s murder since we launched our appeal, but we believe that there are individuals who have valuable information that have yet to contact us.

“I would encourage them to do so as their information could be vital in helping the police arrest the individual who carried out this crime and bring closure to Julie’s family who for 27 years have been desperate for answers about what happened to their daughter.

“No matter how insignificant you think your information may be, I would encourage you to contact us 100% anonymously, as your piece of information may help lead to an important breakthrough in the investigation. You owe it to Julie’s loving family to do the right thing. Now’s the time to speak up anonymously and tell us what you know.

“If you have information linked to this murder, I urge you to make a difference and call our UK Contact Centre, which is open 24/7, on freephone 0800 555 111 or you can use our simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Nobody will know you contacted our charity and you’ll be doing the right thing for Julie, her family and her friends.”