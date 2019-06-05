Crimestoppers charity offers £10k reward to find brothers wanted in connection with theft and burglary

Crimestoppers charity is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the capture of Brian and Ronald Thexton who are wanted in connection with serious theft and burglary crimes.

On May 8, the brothers – aged 43 and 35 respectively - managed to escape the scene of dawn raids in Durham. It is believed they made their escape in a silver Mercedes, with the registration plate CK60 WJM. They could be anywhere in the UK.

Ronald Thexton

The brothers should not be approached. They are suspected of being part of a criminal gang responsible for over 30 burglaries and thefts over the year, to the value of around £1 million.

The pair are connected with serious offences across north Lancashire and Northern England including high value commercial plant theft, stealing ATM machines, cash in transit thefts and robberies from residential homes.

Crimestoppers charity is now offering a reward of up to £5,000 for each man for information given exclusively to the charity that leads to their location and arrest.

Gary Murray, North West Regional Manager for the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Brian and Ronald Thexton are wanted for a number of serious offences. It is important to our charity that people are kept safe in their homes and communities and this is why we are appealing to anybody who may know the whereabouts of these men to do the right thing and to get in contact with us.

“If you have any information, however insignificant it may appear, please contact Crimestoppers. In over 30 years we have always kept our promise of 100% anonymity to everyone who trusts us with their crime information.

“Remember that your information is important. Our UK Contact Centre is open 24/7 on 0800 555 111 or you can use our anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No one will know you contacted us, and it could be your information that makes a huge difference.”

The reward will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number or via the non-traceable anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org