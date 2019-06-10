Court date for man accused of armed robbery at St Helens off-licence

A man was due in court this morning after being charged with armed robbery at an off-licence in St Helens.



Barry Simpkin, who is 42 and of no fixed abode, was charged with robbery and possession of a blade and was set to appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates' Court this morning (Monday June 10).

Officers from Merseyside Police were called to The Wine Loft in North Road to reports of a man entering the store in possession of a screwdriver at around 12.45pm on Saturday June 8.

Threats were made to a member of staff and a small amount of cash was taken.

The man ran from the store and was detained by members of the public before being arrested by officers and taken to a police station for questioning.

Detective Inspector Steve Ball from Merseyside Police said: "The brave and quick-thinking actions of those members of the public and officers who detained the suspect are a great example of communities working together with the police to help our communities stay safe.

"We will act on all information provided on robberies and all crime targeting our local businesses and residents, so keep working with us and we will keep taking this positive action."

Anyone with information on a robbery in progress is asked to call 999. Resident can also contact police on Twitter @MerPolCC or by ringing the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.