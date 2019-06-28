CCTV released of duo suspected of St Helens power tools burglary

Detectives in St Helens have release CCTV images of two men they’d like to speak to following a burglary.



The incident is reported to have happened on Wednesday 26th June at around 8pm when an unknown offender/s broke into a works container based at, but not belonging to, The Sutton Academy on Elton Road, St Helens where digital cameras and keys have been stolen.

Using these keys, the offender/s have then gained access to a second container where a large number of power tools have been removed resulting in a hefty financial loss for the owners.

Officers are continuing to carry out CCTV and forensic analysis to establish who is responsible but are also keen to speak to the men pictured in CCTV.

Anyone that recognises the men or has any information that could help with our continued investigations is urged to DM @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting: 19100338856.