CCTV images issued following shop theft in St Helens

Merseyside Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following a shop theft in St Helens.



At around 2pm on Thursday, February 21 a male was seen to enter the JD Sports shop on Church Street and steal a number of items of clothing.

Do you know this man?

CCTV images of a man who they believe could assist with the investigation have been issued.

Anyone who knows the man or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 19100065614.