CCTV appeal following theft in St Helens

Police have released CCTV stills of a man who could have information to assist an investigation after a car was broken into in Roysten Gardens in St Helens.



The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

The unknown offenders gained entry to the victim’s vehicle by unknown means while it was parked on their driveway.

A wallet containing bank cards was stolen from the vehicle, these bank cards were later used on multiple occasions, including in Ashcroft Service Station, St Helens.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have information, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, which could help them with their inquiries to get in touch. If you have any information, please contact @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting reference 19100504945. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111