CCTV appeal following St Helens petrol station theft
Police have issued images of a man who may have information to assist enquiries into a theft in St Helens last month.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 9:49 am
Updated
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 9:50 am
At around 9.35pm on Tuesday, July 27 a man entered Morrisons petrol station on Boundary Road, St Helens and stole a quantity of alcohol.
Anyone with information or who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact police via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, with reference 21000524414.