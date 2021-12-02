CCTV appeal following sexual assault in St Helens

Detectives have issued the image of a man who may have information following a sexual assault in St Helens earlier this year.

At around 7am on Friday, August 13, a woman was sexually assaulted on Parr Street, which crosses the train line to the main station at St Helens.

The victim is being supported by officers as our investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Laura Parr said: “We think the man pictured may have vital information to help our enquiries so if you know him, please come forward.

“If you recognise him, or these images jog your memory about any suspicious behaviour you may have seen please do let us know. While several months have passed since the incident, any information you hold could be vital to our enquiries.

“This will have been a very distressing incident for the victim and we’re determined to find the person responsible and bring them to justice.”

You can pass on any information via DM @MerPolCC, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000564514 .

Anyone who wants to report a sexual offence allegation is asked to call 101 where you will be spoken to by specially trained officers, or you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Support for victims is also available through the registered charity the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre Cheshire and Merseyside, who can be contacted on 01925 221 546 or 0330 363 0063 or Rape and Sexual Assault Merseyside (RASA) on 0151 558 1801.

For women who have felt or feel unsafe in public spaces the Home Office has set up a pilot service (StreetSafe | Police.uk (www.police.uk) for anyone to anonymously report public places where they have felt or feel unsafe, because of environmental issues, eg street lighting, abandoned buildings or vandalism and/or because of some behaviours, e.g. being followed or verbally abused.