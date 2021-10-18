CCTV appeal following sexual assault in St Helens
Detectives have issued an image of a man who may have information following a sexual assault in St Helens earlier this month.
At around 2.30am on Saturday, October 2, a woman was sexually assaulted at the Westfield pub on Westfield Street, St Helens.
The victim is being supported by officers as our investigation continues.
Detective Inspector Leanne Hobin said: “We think the man pictured may have vital information to help our enquiries so if you know him, please come forward.
“This will have been a very distressing incident to experience or witness and we’re determined to find the person responsible.”
You can pass on any information via the following link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/merseyside/appeal/police-appeal-in-relation-to-incident-in-westfield-bar-st-helens-02-10-2021 or @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000684046.
Anyone who wants to report a sexual offence allegation is asked to call 101 where you will be spoken to by specially trained officers, or you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Support for victims is also available through the registered charity the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre Cheshire and Merseyside, who can be contacted on 01925 221 546 or 0330 363 0063 or Rape and Sexual Assault Merseyside (RASA) on 0151 558 1801.