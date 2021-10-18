CCTV appeal following sexual assault in St Helens

Detectives are issuing the image of a man who may have information following a sexual assault in St Helens earlier this month.

At around 2.30am on Saturday, October 2, a woman was sexually assaulted at the Westfield pub on Westfield Street, St Helens.

The victim is being supported by officers as our investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Leanne Hobin said: “We think the man pictured may have vital information to help our enquiries so if you know him, please come forward.

“This will have been a very distressing incident to experience or witness and we’re determined to find the person responsible.”

You can pass on any information via the following link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/merseyside/appeal/police-appeal-in-relation-to-incident-in-westfield-bar-st-helens-02-10-2021 or @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000684046.

Anyone who wants to report a sexual offence allegation is asked to call 101 where you will be spoken to by specially trained officers, or you can pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.