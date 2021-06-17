CCTV appeal following sexual assault in St Helens

Police are keen to speak to this man

At around 2.30pm on Monday, April 19 it was reported that a woman was sexually assaulted when walking through an alleyway leading towards Sycamore Gardens, Windlehurst.

A man made inappropriate comments towards the victim and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was left distressed by the ordeal and is being supported by specialist officers. Enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness said: “We are very keen to speak to this man, as we believe he could have valuable information about this incident which would help our enquiries.

“If you recognise him, or these images jog your memory about any suspicious behaviour you may have seen please do let us know.

“This was an extremely traumatic experience for the victim, and we are working hard to ensure that the person responsible is removed from our streets.”

If you recognise the man pictured, or have any information, contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.