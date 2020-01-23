CCTV appeal following sexual assault in St Helens

Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man who may have information following a sexual assault in St Helens.



At around 5.30pm on Friday, November 22, 2019, the victim, a 21-year-old woman, was in Boots Pharmacy in Church Street, St Helens, when a man approached her and touched her bottom.

The CCTV image

The same man previously started a conversation with the victim, and made unwanted comments on a number of occasions, following her getting on and off a bus. Enquiries are ongoing.

Inspector Jim Wilde said: "We think the man pictured may hold vital information to assist our enquiries. If you recognise him, let us know.

"The incident is totally unacceptable and has left a young woman understandably distressed. We are determined to find the person responsible and we will take positive action on what you tell us.

“We are all entitled to go about our daily business and use public transport without the fear of being harassed.

"We take all reports of sexual assault and harassment seriously and have specially trained officers who help victims in confidence and sensitively. We would encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact us.”

If you recognise him, contact @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting 19100685520.