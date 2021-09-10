CCTV appeal following house burglary in St Helens

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to trace following a burglary in St Helens.

At approximately 6.30am on Saturday, August 14, the homeowner came downstairs in her property in Cecil Street and found her front door was open and her handbag was missing. Her handbag contained a number of items such as passport, keys and also bank cards.

Her online banking app showed that one of her bank cards had been used in Ashcroft Street Service station in St Helens at 7am that morning.

Another attempt to pay for goods using the stolen bank cards was also made at an off licence in Wigan.

An investigation is underway and CCTV and witness enquiries have been carried out.

Police have issued images of a man we want to speak to as we believe he could assist the investigation.