CCTV appeal following diamond ring robbery in St Helens

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man who may have information to assist detectives following a robbery in St Helens last month.



At around 10.50am on Monday, December 16, a man entered H&T Pawnbrokers on Ormskirk Street and asked to view two ladies' engagement rings.

As a member of staff showed him the ring, the man grabbed a ring and left on foot.

The ring is described as a 1.37ct Accent Solitaire Diamond ring to the value of £7,500. CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Constable Chris Clark said: "This incident will have been a distressing experience for the staff member, and we are determined to find the person responsible and put them before the courts.

“Robbery of businesses will never be tolerated so pass any information and we will take positive action. If you saw or heard anything or have been offered a ring matching this description, let us know.”

Anyone who recognises this man or has any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.