CCTV appeal following burglaries in St Helens and Rainhill

Detectives have released a CCTV image of three men who may have information on recent burglaries in Rainhill and St Helens.



At 2am on Tuesday, August 27, entry was forced to Smyths toy store on Ravenhead Retail Park in St Helens and two Xbox One S consoles were removed.

At 4.50am on Thursday, August 29, a break in was reported at Rainhill Post Office, Warrington Road, Rainhill. Entry was forced but no items were stolen and three suspects made off.

In both offences, a motorbike described as a blue/white Honda Africa twin motorcycle with gold wheel trims was seen nearby with suspects on board. CCTV, forensics and witness enquiries are ongoing.

A bike matching the description has also been seen with males on board without helmets in the West Derby area of Liverpool and Warrington in Cheshire.

Detective Inspector Tony O’Brien said: “This bike is very distinctive and we hope that those in the areas mentioned have seen it in recent weeks, and may have even recorded footage on dashcam or home CCTV.

"We hope the biking community locally may also have knowledge of seeing the vehicle in recent weeks.

“If you remember such a bike being ridden, perhaps with people wearing no helmets, and thought little of it at the time, please review any footage as it may be vital.

“We are determined to identify those responsible for these offences and put them before the courts, to ensure businesses locally are safe from the threat of being targeted in such a way.”

Anyone with info is asked to contact investigator Mark Wilde via email Mark.Wilde@merseyside.police.uk or @MerPolCC with reference 19100485362 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.