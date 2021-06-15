CCTV appeal following attempted robbery at St Helens store

Police have issued CCTV images of a male they would like to speak to following an attempted robbery in St Helens.

At around 10.20am on Sunday, May 30, a male entered the Best One convenience store on Gartons Lane. He waited for other customers to leave and then approached the till, threw a bottle of fizzy drink at a staff member and made demands for cash from the till.

The staff member refused and a struggle ensued during which the male staff member was assaulted and items in the shop damaged. The male then left the shop empty-handed.

An investigation is currently underway. Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness said: “Thankfully the member of staff was not badly injured but was left shaken by their ordeal.

“We would like to speak to the male pictured in the CCTV as we think he could have information which could assist our investigation.

“I would appeal to anyone who recognises the male to come forward and tell us what you know.”