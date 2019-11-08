CCTV appeal following attempted cashpoint robbery in St Helens

Police have issued CCTV images of a man wthey would like to trace following an attempted robbery at a cashpoint in St Helens.



At around 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 16 a 47-year-old man was getting money from a cash machine at the Asda store on Kirkland Street when an unknown male made threats that he had a weapon and demanded cash.

The man lunged at the victim and tried to wrestle the money out of his hand. The victim started shouting for help and the offender made off towards the Napier Street estate.

The man is described as being white, in his 30s or 40s and around 6ft tall. He was of slim to medium build with short hair and a gaunt face and was wearing tracksuit bottoms and a dark coloured top.

The victim was not injured but left shaken by his ordeal.

Anyone who recognises the man or can assist the investigation is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 19100601210.