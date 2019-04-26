CCTV appeal following attempted armed robbery in Prescot

Detectives investigating an attempted robbery at a convenience store in Prescot earlier this week have issued a CCTV image of males they wish to speak to.



At around 8.40pm on Wednesday, April 24, a call was received of a man with a facial covering entering a convenience store on Old Colliery Road off Cross Lane.

The suspect was in possession of a knife and two other males believed to have been involved waited outside. No demands were made and, following a brief exchange with the owner, they all left empty handed.

Detective Inspector Steve Ball said: "We believe that the males pictured may have vital information and want them all to come forward as soon as possible.

"Although nothing was taken and no injuries caused, to be confronted in your business by someone with a weapon is extremely distressing and we are determined to put those involved before the courts.

"If you were passing by and saw anyone acting suspiciously inside or outside of the shop, or may have captured dashcam footage, please let us know."

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC with reference 19100200667 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111