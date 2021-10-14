CCTV appeal following assault in St Helens

Police investigating an assault in St Helens last month have issued images of a male they wish to speak to in connection with the incident

At around 6.50pm on Tuesday, September 21 police received a report of an altercation between a group of youths outside McDonalds on Church Street.

It was reported that, following a verbal altercation, three male youths kicked and punched a male victim, causing him minor injuries.

Police have issued CCTV images of a male we would like to speak to as we believe he has information which could assist our investigation.

Detective Inspector Alyson Keenan said: “This was a disgraceful attack leaving a young man injured, fortunately not more seriously.

"I would ask anyone who has information which could assist our investigation, or recognises the man pictured, to come forward and we will take action."

Please contact our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with any information, with reference 21000658564.