CCTV appeal following armed robbery at Prescot shop

Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man who may have information to assist a robbery investigation in Prescot earlier this month.

At around 6.55pm on Thursday, June 3, a man entered Munchies Food and Wine Store on Cross Lane and went behind the counter. Following an altercation between the man and a staff member, the man produced a knife and attempted to gain access to the till. This was refused and the man made off.

The victim was uninjured but left distressed and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Leanne Hobin: “We’re keen to speak to anyone who recognises this man, as he may hold vital information to assist our enquiries.

“For someone to be threatened with a knife while carrying out their business in the community is nothing short of despicable.

"We’re determined to find the person responsible and put them before the courts. Come forward directly or anonymously and we will do the rest.”

You can contact the social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC with reference 21000381380. Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.