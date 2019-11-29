CCTV appeal after pensioner had money stolen by bogus charity worker

Police are hunting a bogus charity worker who stole from a pensioner.



CCTV caught images of the man police want to question in Billinge.

The CCTV image

He went to an elderly person’s house on Longshaw Common, off Up Holland Road, and said that he was working for, or with the support of, the Salvation Army and was selling cleaning products door-to-door in aid of them.

He was allowed inside and, while the victim was distracted, what officers say was a modest amount of money was stolen from the kitchen.

At this stage it is not thought that the man had an accomplice.

Pc Andrew McCoombes urged anyone who recognises the picture or saw suspicious activity around Longshaw Common on the mid-morning of Thursday October 24 - when the theft took place - to get in touch.

He said: “Police would like to identify this male pictured.

“The Salvation Army does NOT endorse such activity and anyone who identifies as doing so should be reported on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“From the feedback we have received from an online appeal, it does appear that there are individuals who have been door to door in the Billinge area and seemingly other districts offering for sale cleaning goods, although perhaps not necessarily the person pictured.”

The gender and age of the victim has been withheld by the police for their privacy and safety.

Any information on the man’s identity should be passed to Pc McCoombes at Email 12052@GMP.POLICE.UK. Alternatively ring the freephone Crimestoppers line, anonymously if preferred, on 0800 555111.