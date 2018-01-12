CCTV appeal after OAP suffers debit card thefts

Detectives have released CCTV stills of two people being sought over a suspected burglary and cash theft in St Helens.



An investigation is underway after the pair targeted an elderly woman in Hardshaw Street.

Police say the man and woman struck between 11am and 11.30am on Wednesday, December 6, and stole a debit card after asking their victim for change.

This was then said to have been used to steal "large quantities of money" from cash machines in the St Helens and Widnes areas.

The man is described as being Asian, around 60 years old, with black hair, around 5ft 1in tall, and the woman was also Asian, around 30-40 years old, slim, and wore glasses.

Det Con Matthew Rimmer said: “This is clearly an attack on a vulnerable victim who has been left feeling uneasy and out of pocket.



“Were you also in the area that day and saw something suspicious? Or could you help us put names to the two people in the CCTV images? If so, please get in touch.



“It is really important that anyone who has any information in relation to this incident contacts the police so we can find those responsible and bring them to justice.”



Potential witnesses or anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting reference number 0517313767, or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.