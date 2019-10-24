CCTV appeal after illegal moped use in St Helens

Police have issued CCTV stills showing two men they believe may have information that could assist enquiries into the illegal riding of mopeds in St Helens in recent weeks.



It was reported they were ridden on West End Road, Haydock at about 8.30pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 and officers are investigating a number of other similar incidents.

Inspector Neil Birkett said: “We have had a number of reports in the past few weeks of mopeds being ridden illegally and anti-socially in the St Helens area.

“We know what a menace such behaviour can be for people living locally, and appeal for anyone who recognises the men pictured as we believe they could have information that will help us investigate these issues.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 19100617664 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.