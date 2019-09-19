CCTV appeal after bike is stolen in St Helens

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to about the theft of a bike in St Helens.



The black, blue, grey and white Scott Scale 960 bicycle was secured with a padlock on a bike rack outside Sports Direct, on King Street, at around 12.25pm on Sunday when a man forced the lock open and rode off on the bike.

The man was described as white and wore grey jeans, a grey T-shirt, a blue coat with red zip lining, blue trainers and a black Nike baseball cap.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information which could assist the investigation is asked to send police a direct message on Twitter at @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 19100523879.