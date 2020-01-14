Cannabis found in house microwave following police operation in St Helens

More than 30 police officers were deployed around the Thatto Heath, Fingerpost and areas close to the town centre yesterday (January 13) carrying out a large number of stop searches.



Arrests were made for various drugs offences, including possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of a controlled drug and drug driving. An estimated £2,000 cash was also seized following a property search in the Haresfinch area.

A 16 year old boy was detained on Albion Street after being found in possession of Cannabis and further enquiries are being made relating to a suspected stolen bike which was also recovered. A further 17 people were also stopped and spoken to by police.

On the roads, 21 cars were subject to a vehicle stop check on Queensland Avenue and Elephant Lane where two cars were seized for having no insurance.

A 32 year old man from Thatto Heath was later arrested following a MDA search warrant at an address on Coral Avenue.

During the search, officers found 42 bags of Cannabis hidden in the microwave and other drugs paraphernalia. He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and taken to custody for questioning.

Local Policing Inspector Neil Birkett said: “The aim of these deployments are to reassure local residents, reduce crime and gain further intelligence from communities living in the area.

“These deployments allow us to speak with the public, which we really enjoy as well as getting their thoughts on this style of policing.

“In addition to high visibility patrols and vehicle check points, we also use plain clothes officers, open land searches, licenced premises visits, pre-planned search warrants and other activity to disrupt criminals who operate within our communities.

“Carrying, dealing or using drugs comes with significant consequences and we want to reduce this as much as we can, as well as educate young people that there is so much more to life than getting involved in criminal activity.

“We will continue to work with our multi-agency partners, carrying out various styles of police deployments and tactics to make sure St Helens is a safe and enjoyable place to live, work and visit.”