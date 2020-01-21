Brothers jailed after stealing 88-year-old's handbag, car keys and bank cards in burglary

Two brothers have been jailed for a burglary in Prescot in which an 88 year-old woman had her handbag, bank cards and car keys stolen.



At around 2.50am on Friday, December 13, 2019, a Peugeot 108 was spotted with its lights out by officers on Prescot Park Way but did not stop when officers signalled for it to pull over.

The car came to a stop soon after and three males got out and ran into a nearby field.

Officers then gave chase on foot in the fields close to Coronation Drive, apprehending two men. It was established that the car was stolen during a burglary in the Prescot area earlier that day.

Daniel Yates, 28, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for three years. He was also given 20 weeks imprisonment to run consecutively for breach of a suspended sentence (SSO).

His older brother Stephen Yates, 36, of Field Lane, Fazakerley, also pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for three years.

Local policing Sergeant Richard McKenzie said: “I am pleased that these two men are both behind bars. They have made life a misery for the residents of Prescot.

“Their actions, by breaking into a vulnerable, elderly woman’s home in the early hours of the morning were despicable and cowardly.

"They should be ashamed of themselves and I am quite certain that the residents of Prescot would join me in saying this type of behaviour is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated. This sentence sends out a strong message to people that their actions have consequences.”

In March 2018 Merseyside Police launched Operation Castle. Since then officers have conducted targeted operations in response to burglaries in Merseyside.

If you have information about burglaries or stolen goods being stored in your area please DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact @Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.