Arrest made in Prescot as part of murder probe

Detectives have made an arrest in Prescot as part of a murder probe in Liverpool.



Police investigating the killing of James Meadow in Huyton on October 8 have conducted a series of swoops at undisclosed addresses in Prescot, St Helens and Huyton earlier today.

Drugs were also seized from the Prescot address and a 46-year-old woman has ben arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possessing a controlled substance with intent to supply.

Further arrests, all on suspicion of assisting an offender alone, have made for of a 28-year-old man from Roby, a 28-year-old woman from Huyton and a 19-year-old man from Huyton. All are being interviewed at a Merseyside Police station.

James died from a gunshot wound to the head. A 17-year-old from Huyton, and a 23-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Knowsley, have been separately arrested on suspicion of murder previously and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Det Chief Insp Bev Hyland, who is leading the investigation into James’s murder, said: “It is now over three months since the tragic murder of James Meadows.



“The investigation into his murder continues and I want to take this opportunity to ask anyone with information to search their consciences and come forward, either directly to the investigation team, or you can pass information anonymously through Crimestoppers, a charity completely independent of the police.



“We are still particularly keen to speak to anyone in the area of Lyme Cross Road on the evening of Sunday, October 8, or anyone who saw a dark coloured hatchback car, possibly a Mercedes, on the Longview or Hillside estate.



“I would appeal to anyone who has information to come forward and help us bring those responsible to justice."

Detectives can be contacted on 0800 230 0600 or Crimestoppers can be reached on 0800 555 111.