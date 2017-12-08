Arrest after large cannabis farm found

A man has been arrested after police discovered a large cannabis farm in St Helens.



Officers discovered around 40 plants, which could have a yield value of £160,000, at an address in Alfred Street.

A 40-year-old man from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

The discovery was made at around 2.30pm on Thursday December 7.

Sergeant Gary Sorrell from Merseyside Police's specialist cannabis dismantling team said: "It is good that we have dismantled a cannabis farm with all the associated risks that it brings.

"Cultivating cannabis, overloading the electricity sockets in the process and mixing with water is dangerous and can cause a fire.



“We are liaising with St Helens Council in this matter to secure the house. If you live close to one of these farms, you are potentially in danger from the fires that they can cause, so report any of the signs and help us remove any such hazards from your street.

"Cannabis cultivation by criminal gangs can cause serious harm in our communities and we know that criminal groups involved in the cultivation of cannabis are usually involved in other serious organised crime, bringing fear and harm to those around them.



"We would ask that if you believe someone is using a property as a cannabis farm, please tell us so we can take positive action and find those responsible for setting them up."



Signs that cannabis is being grown include strange smells and sounds, frequent and varied visitors to a property at unusual times, gardening equipment such as plant pots, fertiliser, fans and industrial lighting being taken into a property, windows sealed and covered or curtains permanently closed, heat coming from a property and birds gathering on a roof in cold weather.



Anyone with any information about the Alfred Street cannabis farm can call police on 101, quoting reference 0517314712, or ring independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be provided via the online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online.

