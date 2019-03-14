Armed robber who threatened female shop worker in St Helens is jailed

Detectives have welcomed the sentencing of an armed robber jailed for eight years after targeting a St Helens shop.



Michael Fletcher, 44, of Herbert Street, St Helens, pleaded guilty to an armed robbery at Dream Tan, on Pool End, on August 18, 2018, in which he threatened a lone female worker with an imitation firearm before stealing cash.

He was also sentenced for breaching a court order.

Det Ch Insp Craig Sumner said: “This was a brazen robbery, in which the staff member was directly threatened with the imitation firearm. This must have been a very frightening experience for her and I hope today’s court result offers her some sense of justice.

“The sentence handed down to Fletcher should send out a clear warning to other criminals who think it is acceptable to target businesses in this way and wrongly believe they will get away with it. They won’t. As we have done in this case, we will look at every avenue to try and trace the person(s) responsible so they can be brought to justice."