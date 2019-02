Police are appealing for help in tracing the owner of a ladies white gold solitaire ring believed to have been stolen from the St Helens area.



The ring was located after a 16 year-old male was arrested on Wednesday, February 13 in connection with a separate burglary in the St Helens area.

The stolen ring

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the owner of the distinctive ring.

Anyone who believes the ring belongs to them and can provide evidence is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting reference 19100046465.