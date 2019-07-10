Appeal to find man wanted in connection with an alleged assault

Police are appealing for information to find a St Helens man in connection with an alleged assault.



Liam Hart, 29, of Sheffield Row, Newton-le-Willows, is thought to be in the Bolton area.

A spokesman for Merseyside Police said: "We are appealing for information to find a St Helens man who we want to speak to in connection with an assault last month.

"29-year-old Liam Hart from Sheffield Row, Newton-le-Willows is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with black hair and blue eyes.

"Information suggests he may be in Bolton, Lancashire."

Anyone who has seen Hart or has any information is urged to contact @MerPolCC, call 101 with reference 19100337573 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.