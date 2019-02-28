Appeal for witnesses following car theft in Newton-le-Willows

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Newton-le-Willows overnight between Thursday, February 14 and Friday, February 15.



Between 10.30pm on Thursday and 8am on Friday unknown offenders entered a property in Franklyn Drive.

They took a set of car keys from the house before stealing a black Audi S3 TFSI Quattro, registration number RA66 BUF, from the driveway.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and an investigation into the burglary is underway.

Detective Inspector Steve Ball said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Franklyn Drive that night who saw anything suspicious or saw the car being driven around the area to get in touch.

"I would also ask for anyone who thinks they may have captured something on dashcam footage to contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 19100051745.