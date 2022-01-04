Appeal for witnesses after safe stolen from Newton-le-Willows bar
Police have arrested a man following a burglary in Newton-le-Willows on Sunday, January 2.
At around 10.25pm officers received a report that a burglary was in progress at the Riddling Rack bar on High Street.
Officers attended and saw four males dressed in dark clothing making off from the scene on a scrambler bike towards Ashton Road.
With the assistance of the National Police Air Helicopter Service, officers located the scrambler bike and detained a 17-year-old male in a field off Vista Road.
He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, taken into custody and questioned by police. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
A safe which had been stolen from the bar containing approximately £3,000 in cash was also recovered.
CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing to locate the three further suspects and anyone with any information is asked to contact police.
Detective Sergeant Allan Lawley said: “Business burglaries are not victimless crimes – they have a huge impact on the hardworking people who are trying to earn a living in the heart of our communities.
“While we have made one arrest and have recovered a vehicle and a substantial sum of money, our enquiries continue.
“If you were in Newton-le-Willows on Sunday evening and saw anything or anyone suspicious then please get in touch. Similarly if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage, please review it and let us know. Information you hold could be vital to our enquiries.”
You can pass on any information via the social media desk @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook with reference 22000005416. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online/