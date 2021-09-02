Appeal for witnesses after man suffers serious head injury in St Helens town centre

A in his 60s was on Baldwin Street at around 1.30am when it is believed he was assaulted causing him to fall to the floor and bang his head

The man, who is in his 60s, was on Baldwin Street at around 1.30am when it is believed he was assaulted causing him to fall to the floor and bang his head.

The man was taken to hospital with a head injury and remains in a serious condition.

An investigation is underway and CCTV and witness enquiries remain ongoing.

Detective Inspector Ruth Tickle said: “We are currently in the process of establishing what has taken place. We know the man has banged his head on the floor and suffered a serious head injury but the circumstances leading up to it are unclear.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Baldwin Street at about 1.30am who saw the incident or what happened prior to it taking place to contact us.

“I would also ask any taxi or delivery drivers who may have been in the area and captured anything on dashcam to contact us.”