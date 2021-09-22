Appeal for witnesses after man assaulted outside Whiston train station

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted outside Whiston train station

At around 11.40pm on Saturday, August 28, the man who is in his 60s, got off the Liverpool Lime Street to Wigan train at Whiston train station with his daughter.

As they left the station on the ramp approaching the bridge the man was punched to the face by an unknown male and knocked to the floor.

The male attacker is described as white, around 6ft – 6ft 1in tall, with short dark brown hair and wearing a white long sleeved shirt, black trousers and black shoes.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

An investigation is underway and CCTV enquiries have been carried out in the local area.

Detective Inspector Leanne Hobin said: “This was a totally unprovoked attack on an elderly man which left him with a facial injury.

“It is not clear at this time if the man who assaulted him was travelling on the same train but I would appeal to anyone who was in or around Whiston train station at around 11.40pm on August 28 who thinks they saw something to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who recognises the description of the man. Were you a taxi driver picking up or dropping off at the station that night who captured something significant on their dash cam? Please come forward and let us know.”