Appeal for witnesses after man assaulted in St Helens

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured when he was assaulted last night.



Police received a report at around 7.20pm on Friday that a 56-year-old man had suffered cuts to his neck on Leonard Street in St Helens.

He walked down Peckers Hill Lane to Junction Lane, where he asked for help.



The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which although serious are not thought to be life-threatening.



It is believed the offender left on foot along Junction Lane.



Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and police patrols remain in the area.



Det Ch Insp Steve Reardon said: “The investigation is in its very early stages so we need witnesses to come forward. I would ask anyone with information on this incident to please contact us.



“You may have witnessed the incident, people making off from the scene, or have CCTV or dashcam footage from Leonard Street, Peckers Hill Lane or Junction Lane or the surrounding areas and I would urge anyone with information to please get in touch.”



Anyone with information or dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Merseyside Police's social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.

Alternatively, call police on 101, quoting incident reference 0892 of October 4, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.