Appeal for information following shocking stabbing incident in St Helens

At around 4.50pm we received reports that a man in his 30s had been attacked by four men, suffering several stab wounds and a hit on the head at a property on Sunners Green Close in Parr.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He is in a serious but stable condition.

The men were reported to have made off from the scene in the direction of Fleet Lane. Detectives have opened a full investigation, including house-to-house, witness and CCTV enquiries.

Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: “This shocking incident appears to be a targeted attack and we are urging anyone with any information to come forward.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that can help with our enquiries.

“We will be doing all we can to find the people responsible and bring them to justice, and we’ll take positive action to remove those who use weapons to cause fear and harm in our communities from our streets.

“The use of weapons is reckless and intolerable, and can have devastating consequences not only for the victim and their family but also the offenders.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via the social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 21000815338.