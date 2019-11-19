Appeal for information following burglary at St Helens petrol station

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a St Helens petrol station early on Saturday morning, November 16



At 5.55am, officers were called to Caldo Service Station on Jubits Lane to reports of a burglary, in which cigarettes and cash were stolen. It is believed that the offence took place around 4am.

CCTV, forensic and witness enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Sumner said said: "This offence has caused massive damage, distress and inconvenience to a business, and we are determined to find those responsible and put them before the courts.

"We're keen to speak to anyone with information, or who was passing the location around this time on Saturday ,orning. What you saw, heard or know may be the key to our investigation so come forward and we will take action."

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC or 101 with reference 19100670043 or you can pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.