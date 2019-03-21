Appeal for information following burglaries at army cadet centres

Merseyside Police are appealing for information after burglaries at two army cadet centres.



The first offence occurred at a centre on Eaton Street, Prescot, between Thursday, March 7 and Monday, March 11 when offenders forced entry into the building.

Once inside they made an untidy search before stealing an overhead projector.

The second offence occurred at a cadet centre on Queens Drive, Newton-le-Willows, between Sunday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 19

The offenders forced entry through a door and once inside stole a quantity of cash.

Anyone who witnessed either incident or has any information, dash-cam or CCTV footage which could assist the investigation is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.