Appeal for information following burglaries at army cadet centres

Police are appealing for information after burglaries at two army cadet centres.
Merseyside Police are appealing for information after burglaries at two army cadet centres.


The first offence occurred at a centre on Eaton Street, Prescot, between Thursday, March 7 and Monday, March 11 when offenders forced entry into the building.

Once inside they made an untidy search before stealing an overhead projector.

The second offence occurred at a cadet centre on Queens Drive, Newton-le-Willows, between Sunday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 19

The offenders forced entry through a door and once inside stole a quantity of cash.

Anyone who witnessed either incident or has any information, dash-cam or CCTV footage which could assist the investigation is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.