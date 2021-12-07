Appeal for information following assault in St Helens

Police received a report that a 15-year-old male was assaulted on Ormskirk Street.

At around 6.10pm police received a report that a 15-year-old male was assaulted on Ormskirk Street.

It was reported that he was chased from Daily Mirror newsagents on Westfield Street to Iceland on Ormskirk Street where he was kicked and punched by three males.

The three suspects, described as teenage Asian males, were then reported to have made off from the scene on foot. The victim was left extremely shaken by the incident.

CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

Inspector Alyson Keenan said: “This was a disgraceful attack and our enquiries are ongoing to find those responsible and put them before the courts.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident, lives locally or was on Ormskirk Street and captured anything on CCTV, dashcam or other devices.

“Any information you hold could be vital to our enquiries so tell us what you know and we will take action.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, with reference 21000839139.