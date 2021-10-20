Appeal for information after suspected arson attack in St Helens

Emergency services were called to a report of a suspected arson on Church Street which caused extensive damage.

No one was injured during the incident and a cordon which was in place on Church Street whilst emergency services extinguished the fire has now been lifted.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.

Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness said: “This suspected arson has caused serious damage to a former pub based in the centre of St Helens.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident, or captured any CCTV, dashcam or other footage of anyone acting suspiciously nearby or running off.

“Arson can and does cause devastation to the victims targeted, and can pose a risk to people nearby and neighbouring properties, so tell us what you know so we can continue to protect others in your community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the social media desk @MerPolCC on Twitter ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or call 101 with reference 21000727012.