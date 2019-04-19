Appeal for information after motorbike rider flees scene of accident on foot

Police are appealing for information after a motorcycle rider left the scene of a collision in St Helens on Wednesday (April17).



A report was received shortly after 2.25pm that a blue Nissan Note and an orange Qingqi motorbike had been in collision on Thatto Heath Road, at its junction with Crossley Road.

The occupants of the car, a man and woman in their 70s, were assessed at the scene but were not injured.

The rider of the motorbike made off from the scene of the collision on foot, and efforts to locate him are ongoing.

Following the incident it was reported the motorbike had been stolen a short time before the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the motorbike rider before or after the incident, or has any information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 19100184868 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.