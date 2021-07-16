Appeal for information after man assaulted in St Helens

A man in his 50s was assaulted on Robins Lane, near the junction with Marshalls Cross Road.

At around 11.40am it was reported that a man in his 50s was assaulted on Robins Lane, near the junction with Marshalls Cross Road.

It was reported that the victim heard loud bangs against his car while waiting in the queue at the temporary traffic lights. He suspected two men in a white transit van behind him were throwing objects (suspected nitrous oxide canisters) at his vehicle.

The victim challenged the men in the transit van and, following an altercation, the driver of the van was reported to have punched the victim, leaving him unconscious.

It was reported that the driver then got back in the van and made off at speed in an unknown direction.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital, where he remains, for injuries which are serious but not life threatening.

Following police enquiries, two men aged 22 and 23, both from Newton-le-Willows, were arrested yesterdat (Thursday) on suspicion of Section 18 Wounding.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Vaughan said: "This was an appalling incident which has left a man seriously injured and I would like to reassure the community that we are doing all we can to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We would appeal for anyone who was in the Robins Lane area who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“We know that many members of the public rushed to help the victim immediately after the incident and I would like to thank them for coming to his aid, doing the right thing and alerting us straight away. If you assisted the victim and you have yet to come forward, please get in touch as information you hold could be vital to our investigation.

“Similarly if you were in the queue of traffic on Robins Lane, saw the incident or have dashcam or mobile phone footage, please review it and contact us.

“Whether you get in touch with us directly or anonymously, through Crimestoppers, please let us know and we will do the rest.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with any information please contact our social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 21000490456.