Appeal for information after graffiti daubed on St Helens church in green paint

Police are appealing for information after criminal damage at a church in Eccleston, St Helens on Wednesday, June.12.



At 8pm, a report was received of graffiti in green paint at Christ Church on Church Lane, which is being treated as a religiously aggravated hate crime.

CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Community Policing Inspector Matt Drennan said: “Graffiti or any form of hate crime targeting people and premises is abhorrent and has caused damage and distress at the church.

We are working closely with them to offer reassurance and investigate.

“It's sickening that people think this kind of behaviour is acceptable and they can treat other members of their own community in this appalling way.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously on Wednesday evening at or near to the church, please let us know and we will take positive action to find those responsible and put them before the courts.

"We robustly tackle hate crime in all its forms and we want the message to be clear to victims and offenders that offences targeting disability, race, religion, sexual orientation or Trans people will not be tolerated by Merseyside Police.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC, call 101 with reference 19100306847 or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.