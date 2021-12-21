Appeal for information after boy assaulted in Earlestown

Officers were called to a report of an assault in Earlestown.

At around 6.45pm yesterday (Monday, December 20) officers were called to a report of an assault in Earlestown.

It was reported a boy was assaulted by group of teenage boys on St John Street who then left the scene on foot towards Wilko's on the corner of Market Street.

The boy suffered an injury to his face but declined hospital treatment.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extensive CCTV and witness enquiries are currently being carried out by officers in the area.

Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness said: “This was an unprovoked attack which could have left a teenage boy seriously injured.

“We are currently carrying out a number of CCTV and witness enquiries in the area and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the assault or any suspicious behaviour at around 6.45pm yesterday on St John Street.

“The incident happened at a busy time of the day near other stores where people would have been shopping. If you were on St John Street at the time of the assault and have any dashcam or CCTV footage, we would also like to hear from you as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, call 101, quoting reference 21000878411.